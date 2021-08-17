Day1Anti Brings The Heat In New Music Video For “Forever”

Day1Anti’s lyrical ability shines through on “Forever,” as he floats in and out of the free-flowing beat. He discusses how he sees the people around him changing with the way he has developed and how he has to be cautious moving forward.

Taking Day1Anti’s career to new heights has been at the top of his to-do list since he began creating music in October of 2020. During the worldwide pandemic, Day1Anti resorted to the art of rap music in order to enhance his own life and the lives of others around him. He and his team have devised a strategy to do this, and all he needs to do now is trust the process. He just made another step forward with the release of his new music video for “Forever.”

Derwynnwho brings the song to life with his innovative shots and one-of-a-kind edits, making it a comprehensive music video from beginning to end.

Day1Anti is eager to show the world what he has to give the rap music business now more than ever. With his sights set on the goal and his head held high, there is no knowing how quickly this young talent will ascend. Make sure to stay connected so you don’t miss any of his ascension to the top.

Watch the “Forever” music video on YouTube here. Follow Day1Anti on Instagram here.