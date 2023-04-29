Domani Drops New Video Showing His “Ignorant Side”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Domani gets in his braggadocious bag with his new song, “I Did It.”

Domani amassed millions of views for “I Did It” before it even dropped thanks to social media. The video was reposted on several all-star platforms thanks to the likes of Offset, Sonny Digital, Coach K, Rapsody, and more. This song is a departure from his emotive, through provoking side, the artist says. “This song is a braggadocious way of expressing confidence. Some may say ignorance,” he admits.

Domani should be dropping a new album this year and we’ll be waiting. In the mean time, he’ll be jumping on a tour of Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City.

Follow Domani on Social Media: @Domani

Press Shot: Attached (courtesy of Forever Records)