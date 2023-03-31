Evander Griiim Unveils “New Woman” Visual

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Evander Griiim returns with the highly-anticipated music video for his newest single titled “New Woman.”

With new artists emerging every day, Evander Griiim serves as a breath of fresh air in the music industry. The rising star hails from El Paso, Texas, serving as a voice for all the people in the world chasing success and the highs and lows that come with it. The three i’s in his name represent the father, son, and Holy Spirit, which means with any bad situation, there’s always good.

Today, Evander Griiim returns with the highly-anticipated music video for his newest single titled “New Woman.” The record itself is inspired by real-life experiences, touching on the topic of relationships we all can relate to. “New Woman” sees Evander playing with other people’s feelings, trying to fulfill his own. We all have been in that position where we try to find a certain person within others, and sometimes that can bring negative connotations.

The official music video picks up where his previous visual, “Tom Ford,” leaves off. From being in a penthouse with a beautiful female to now leaving the apartment, the visual sees Evander reflecting on his past woes late night on the beach, singing his heart out as he tries to cope with his reality.

“I want fans to feel me,” Evander states. “Anything I do in my music, I want people to feel the vibrations I’m putting out. I want people to relate. It’s okay to be in touch with your dark side, nobody’s perfect. Everybody has bad things going on. Heartbreak and love, trying to deal with all that. You’re not alone.”