Lil Wookie “FBG WOOKIE” Album Arrives With Future & Young Scooter

Lil Wookie’s “FBG WOOKIE” album features Future and Young Scooter on the slick 13-track Freebandz project that’s out now.

Lil Wookie just delivered the most stacked 13-track project of his career, and it’s got Future all over it.

The Kirkwood, Atlanta rapper’s new album FBG WOOKIE dropped on Freebandz, featuring multiple appearances by the label’s founder, plus Young Scooter and Doe Boy, proving that Wookie’s earned his stripes in the crew.

The sound is pure Atlanta trap, with melodic flows that set Wookie apart from other rising names from the city. He’s been building momentum through features on major platforms like Genius, rolling through B High TV, and spinning on Rolling Loud’s lineup, but this album is where he really steps into his own lane.

The production is crisp, the features are strategic, and Wookie’s street narratives hit different when they’re backed by Future’s co-signs and Scooter’s experience.

What makes this project different is how Wookie balances trap production with introspective bars. He’s got the energy to keep pace with Future on tracks like “Stuck There” and “All My Dogs Kings,” but he’s also showing vulnerability with deep cuts like “Long Live Dr King” and “Waiting On Future.”

That’s the mark of an artist who’s thinking about the long game, not just riding a wave.

According to Freebandz Entertainment, Wookie’s been making noise across the festival circuit and major platforms, earning features on Genius and appearances at SXSW, Rolling Loud, and the major festival circuit nationwide.

The 13-track run includes production that ranges from hard-hitting to melodic, giving the album the kind of replay value that separates debuts from one-off drops. Wookie’s proving he’s not just a feature artist, he’s a complete package ready to lead his own movement.

FBG WOOKIE is out now on all platforms, and if you’ve been sleeping on Lil Wookie, this album is the wake-up call you needed. Freebandz doesn’t sign bodies just to have them on the roster. Wookie belongs here, and this project proves it.