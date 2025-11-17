HoodRixh J-Dee Is Next Up: The New Voice Of The Culture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

HoodRixh J-Dee rose from street grind to independent momentum, showing his climb to “major” status through hard-won ambition and relentless hustle.

HoodRixh J-Dee is a rap artist who has built his voice around the idea of emerging from scarcity, hustling in the streets, and ascending into a place of power and recognition. His music reflects the duality of remembering the hood while striving for “major” status.

With a discography that spans several years (at least back to 2018 based on “Like Me” featuring Young Scooter & Ralo, he appears to be steadily carving out a path in the independent rap game, grounded, determined, and evolving.

Hoodrixh J-Dee is an American Rap and Hip-Hop recording artist and entrepreneur hailing from South Carolina. Taking his sound from the streets to the studio, he has worked with heavy hitters such as Platinum producer and Grammy Award winner Zaytoven, Spiffy Global, Trepounds of 808 Mafia, Luther Bankz and M8Beatz.

His new video “Major” aligns with his narrative arc — moving from struggle to major status. It offers visual confirmation of his themes: prominence, ambition, and self-actualization.

Connect:

https://www.instagram.com/1hoodrixh_jdee/

https://www.facebook.com/hoodrixh.jdee.5/

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/hoodrixh-j-dee/1448780733