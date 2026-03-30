Hoodtrophy Bino Introduces Miami’s Next Up Artist Keykinya (K.E.Y.) On New Cut “My Way”

Hoodtrophy Bino linked with Miami artist K.E.Y., releasing “My Way,” a moody R&B-trap single exploring toxic love ahead of his album *Made A Way*.

Known for having an ear for emerging talent, Hoodtrophy Bino continues to spotlight what’s next, this time in Miami, where he connected with rising hip-hop-meets-pop artist Keykinya (K.E.Y.) after she attended his release party in the city.

A growing voice in Miami’s music scene, K.E.Y. has been building momentum with tracks like “Sofa” and “Ambulance,” bringing a confident, melodic edge that aligns naturally with Bino’s evolving sound and collaborative vision.

Their new single “My Way” is an emotive, moody R&B-trap cut that captures the breaking point of a toxic relationship, anchored by a hypnotic, mantra-like hook “it’s my way or the highway.”

Across contrasting verses, the artists trade perspectives on a love that feels equally addictive and exhausting, moving between conflict and reconciliation, visions of forever and moments of walking away.

Driven by a late-night melodic atmosphere, the track blends R&B and melodic trap influences while exploring themes of love, emotional baggage, and the difficult process of letting go.

“My Way” is from Bino’s upcoming album Made A Way, which will feature collabs with Lefty Gunplay, NoCap, Quando Rondo, Kai Bandz, Big Sad 1900, and more. Bino was recently cast on “Deja Vu” on Now That’s TV, appearing alongside cultural heavyweights Gucci Mane, Diamond The Body, Cuban Da Savage, and Mel.

He is set to perform at this year’s Rolling Loud in Orlando on May 8th and on the “School’s Out” Tour with Shordie Shordie. Word is out that he is collaborating with Hit-Boy on a new album and gearing up for his own TV show “Coming Up In Miami” with Safari.

From gang life to global stages, Hoodtrophy Bino’s journey is one of transformation. After meeting Soulja Boy while incarcerated and later joining S.O.D.M.G., he turned adversity into ambition — touring nationwide and sharing his story through the acclaimed documentary Breaking the Generational Curse.

His recent performances include touring with Soulja Boy, appearing alongside him at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, opening for Trippie Redd at the Toyota Arena, and opening for Chris Brown in Las Vegas.

Bino has also been featured on major platforms, including AllHipHop, The Breakfast Club, On The Radar, HotNewHipHop, Lyrical Lemonade, and No Jumper.

Breakout singles “I Want Her” featuring Kalan.FrFr and “Falling For You” further solidified his national presence, earning airplay across SiriusXM The Heat, Power 106, Power 105.1, and 96.1 The Beat, among others.

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