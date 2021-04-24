J Young MDK Drops Visuals For Standout Single “Blue Hunnids” With A Jamie Foxx Co-Sign

J Young MDK music video for “Blue Hunnids” has racked up over 42,000 views in less than 24 hours. Take a look!

“Blue Hunnids” is the heat for the summer, and J Young MDK is bringing a vibe that’s unmatched. The location of the video was exclusive as it speaks volumes to Hip-Hop culture, a glimpse into the incredible world of a superstar artist.

Beyond the money, women, and cars, MDK proves why he’s next up to take over the rap game.

For you to be about that life, you have to live that life… and to stunt that hard, you have to work that hard. J Young MDK is only bringing fire for the rest of 2021, with Jamie Foxx by his side as a mentor and friend.

In fact, Jamie Foxx even executive produced J Young’s previous album Now Or Never.

Watch “Blue Hunnids” and turn up!