Jazz-Infused and Street-Rooted: Cornfed Ted Defines His Lane on Ghetto Jazz 2 

Cornfed Ted delivers soulful storytelling and jazz-inspired production on Ghetto Jazz 2, a 12-track project blending raw authenticity, smooth instrumentation, and reflective street narratives while expanding his brand through new collaborations and Teds Budz ventures.

Cornfed Ted is stepping deeper into his artistry with the release of Ghetto Jazz 2, a 12-track project that feels both intentional and effortless in its

execution. Confident in his sound and vision, Ted delivers a body of work that blends smooth, jazz-inspired production with grounded, street-rooted storytelling, creating a listening experience that feels elevated while staying authentic to real-life experiences.

From the opening track, “Turn My Swag On,” featuring Freddy Rutz, the album immediately establishes its tone that’s soulful, reflective, and unapologetically raw. Freddy Rutz also appears on track eight, “What You Want,” adding another layer of chemistry and texture that complements Ted’s laid-back cadence and sharp lyricism.

Across all 12 tracks, Ghetto Jazz 2 plays as a cohesive body of work rather than a simple collection of songs. The influence of live instrumentation, smooth transitions, and introspective moments creates a soundscape listeners can ride to, reflect on, and return to repeatedly. It’s polished without feeling overproduced, maintaining the raw authenticity that continues to define Cornfed Ted’s style and presence.

More than anything, Ghetto Jazz 2 captures a mood. It’s soulful without losing its edge, confident without needing to be loud. Ted stays firmly in his lane, allowing the music, message, and emotion to speak for themselves while continuing to carve out a distinct sound within today’s independent music landscape.

Outside of the album, Cornfed Ted is continuing to expand his brand and creative reach through several upcoming collaborations tied to Teds Budz goods and merchandise. One collaboration already generating anticipation is an upcoming partnership with Cori Broadus, signaling even bigger moves ahead for both the artist and the brand.

Stay in touch on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/cornfedtedd?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

https://www.instagram.com/tedsbudzco_?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Check out the music below: