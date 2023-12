Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

🎤🔥 Killer Mike joins forces with the legendary Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley for an epic remix of “RUN”! 🎧 #KillerMike #DamianMarley 🎶🎵

Killer Mike teamed up with the famous reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley to make a new version of his song “RUN.” Marley adds to the original with his smooth singing. It is the perfect compliment to Mike’s strong baritone voice. Marley also raps a part in the song.

Check out this cool, new version below.

Check out the Grammy nominated Michael here: