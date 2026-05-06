Layla Rey Wants to Love You Better And She Means It

Layla Rey used to sound like someone processing things in real time. Now she sounds like someone who has done the work and is asking you to meet her there.

“Love You Better,” the latest single from the half-Black, half-Filipino R&B pop artist, arrives ahead of her upcoming dance EP Love at First Lust, and it hits differently than what you’d expect from an uptempo record. This isn’t a club song pretending to have depth. The depth is the whole point.

Built on a driving, euphoric pulse that keeps the energy locked in, “Love You Better” is a love song about emotional unavailability — the kind written by someone who knows they’ve been the problem. That kind of self-awareness doesn’t usually come with a beat this infectious. Layla Rey makes it look effortless.

Her vocal delivery is velvet-smooth but purposeful. Every line lands like she’s been holding it in for years and finally found the right beat to say it over. The chorus hits like a release — not just musically, but emotionally. You feel the weight lift.

For an artist shaped by Compton’s grit and Motown’s elegance, Layla Rey has always carried two worlds at once — vulnerability and strength, street instinct and vocal sophistication. “Love You Better” doesn’t resolve that tension. It leans into it. She’s not trying to be polished. She’s trying to be real. On a dance record. And it works.

Love at First Lust is coming. Consider this your warning.