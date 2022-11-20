Lette Weaver Drops New Single “Patio”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lette Weaver is a name you want to know. The multi-talented Houston-based artist is known for her tight lyrical flow, organic beats, and addictive melodies that she brings into the world of contemporary hip hop.

Unbound by stereotypical genre conventions, Lette is a multi-dimensional musician fascinated by the interplay between rhyme and song. Her tracks are characterized by her one-of-a-kind voice and honest storytelling, leaving listeners with something unparalleled by anything they’ve heard before.

Lette gathers inspiration from a wide range of sources – family, friends, and some of the musical greats. Lauryn Hill is among the artists Lette admires most, along with Kevin Gates, MO3, Erykah Badu, and Outkast. It’s clear from listening to Lette’s tracks that she has woven her style from a love not only of rap and hip hop, but also of the soul, R&B, and the genuine well of her own creativity.

Writing rhymes about her first-hand experiences and coming up with melodies that capture potent feelings are the core elements of Lette’s musical process. She ultimately wants her fans to not only hear her music but to feel it as well.

From there, Lette’s writing practice deepened personally and spiritually. As she grew as a person and artist, Lette felt hungry for a community to share her experiences with. She turned to social media, particularly TikTok, knowing she needed to find a way to get her music into the world.

Lette Weaver has released seven singles, including her latest release, “Patio”. This song is a unique piece of art with something special in the production sense. While many styles are used, the song still feels natural and spontaneous. All the elements appear effortlessly in sync. Contemporary rap and old-school hip-hop vibes combine to create a truly unique-of-a-kind sound.

The patio has enabled the music industry to see the lyrical prowess Lette has in her cavalry. The track engages the audience while maintaining a one-of-a-kind vibe missing in contemporary music. The lyrics used in the song are close to the artist’s life, which creates a positive and healthy relationship between the audience and Lette.

In 2023, Lette Weaver plans to release her debut EP “Hi, Nice To Meet You” on all major streaming platforms. Fans can find Lette’s music streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and YouTube. You can also follow Lette Weaver on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @lettemebang.

