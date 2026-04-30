LG Malique and Dess Dior Paint “Mona Lisa” with the Same Brush in New Collab

LG Malique and Dess Dior release “Mona Lisa,” a new single announcing Malique’s “Rose Gold” EP. The track captures love as conversation and a craft. It follows Malique’s viral “Seven Years” remake and closes his Gold trilogy.

LG Malique used to make songs for people with old wounds and new dreams. Pain music to help your emotional wounds scar over. His tenor vocals were walking through glass and hot coals, and now… He’s all that and much more.

“Mona Lisa,” featuring Dess Dior, is LG Malique’s newest track. It slips in with warm keys, a guitar that hangs back, and drums that sound like a heart that’s winding down from a stressful shouting match and settling into a thoughtful discussion where all weapons and hurtful words have been discarded. Dess Dior and Malique’s voices complement each other quite well, thematically meeting in a middle ground that reflects the understanding and honesty that the song demands.

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The song stages a tough conversation where each singer plays their role perfectly, illustrating how a relationship meant to last deserves the same care a painter gives a canvas, one brushstroke at a time. It feels like that moment in a relationship where you either get real or you walk away. They choose to get real. That is “Mona Lisa.” A portrait of two people who chose to fight for something honest rather than something easy.

The track’s release also serves to announce “Rose Gold,” LG Malique’s upcoming EP dropping May 22, closing out a trilogy built around the chapters that have shaped him most. “Living Gold” and “Carved In Gold” laid the groundwork, processing survival and faith in turn. This final entry shifts the lens toward fatherhood and love, a natural evolution for an artist who has never shied away from documenting where he actually is.

With over 30 million streams on his remake of Lukas Graham’s “Seven Years” and a fan base that has followed every step of the trilogy, the arrival of “Rose Gold” feels less like a release and more like a payoff.

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Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine