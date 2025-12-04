MacDonthefifth Drops New Single “Praise”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Mac Don Don Don and when you hear that you know it’s fire” is MacDonthefifth trademark intro anytime the Queens, New York rapper takes to his social media to let the world know he’s about to drop new heat. The streets of Hollis know when Mac drops a record it’s gonna be dope hard hitting bars over next level instrumentals from the best producers in the game.

Mac Don previous single “Ain’t Nothing You Can Do About it” was produced by Brooklyn hit maker DR Period who made his name producing nearly the entirety of the M.O.P 1994 debut album To the Death anda variety of East Coast hip hop artist during the late 1990s, such as AZ, Onyx, Public Enemy, Shyheim, and Smoothe da Hustler.

Queens, New York has always been a Mecca for some of the most influential Hip Hop artist such as RUN DMC, L.L Cool J, Nas, 50 Cent, Mobb Deep, Tribe Called Quest and Kool G Rap to name a few.

MacDonthefifth “Praise” official video



In Late November of 2025, MacDonthefifth went in his bag and dropped his new inspirational single “Praise” produced by Chzech Venturio on RockBoy Records / Sony Orchard.

MacDonthefifth “Praise” Spotify

This is a new lane for the Queens MC, but it didn’t disappoint. The single has the internet buzzing as listeners are embracing the record and the spiritual energy displayed by MacDonthefifth. The official video produced by Lot Pacasso, complemented the record Perfectly.

I have read comments on various platforms stating Mac Don has always been a trend setter in fashion and in hip hop since he dropped his first single on FUBU / Universal. MacDonthefifth is the Frank Sinatra of Hip Hop, “he’s gonna do it his way” on his terms independently which has been successful for Mac.

DJ Sincere of DRTYBSMNT Radio broke the single last week on his Iheart affiliate Channel. “This is what the industry needs right now, a different perspective. Its a positive, uplifting song compared to all the dark music that’s out. That’s why it resonates with people, there’s nothing like it on the radio” DJ Sincere.

Connect with MacDonthefifth



#macdonthefifth #praise #rockboyrecords #musicnews #hiphopnews #queens #newyork