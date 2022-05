Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brizz Rawsteen and Method Man trade bars, back and forth on “Chalked Out Part 2.”

Delaware and Staten Island connect on “Chalked Out Part 2,” which features Brizz Rawsteen and Method Man. The Delaware native, known for his battle raps, crafts a three verse traditional with high replay value. Meth does not hold back either, bringing his A-Game. Give “Chalked Out Part 2” a listen and let us know what you think.