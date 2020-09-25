Nas Connects With A$AP Ferg & Fivio Foreign For “Spicy”

Recently Nas took over Washington Heights in NYC Saturday (September 19) along with Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg for the “Spicy” video shoot. Presumed to be the next single from the Queensbridge rapper’s recently released King’s Disease album, the trio were joined by fellow New Yorkers rocking masks and thoroughly enjoying being part of the moment.
Even longtime friend and fellow Firm member AZ made an appearance for the music video as everything seems to be coming full circle for him with this album. After he declared Hip-Hop was dead and after the release of numerous albums in between his latest release including a tribute to his classic, Illmatic, Nas is proving he is on top of his game with his business.
There’s no doubt that King’s Disease had many Hip Hop heads once again shouting praises for Nasir “Nas” Jones. The new album was a critical rebound from the mixed reviews for Nasir in 2018. Not only has Nas developed his on music over the past few years, but lets not forget that Nas was responsible for bringing us one of New York’s dopest spitters in Dave East.
However, Nas’s return to form LP did not have the same immediate commercial success as Nasir (77,000 first-week units). King’s Disease pulled in 47,000 units in its opening week.
That total was enough for King’s Disease to land at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the highest debut on this week’s rankings and Nas’s fourteenth Top 10 album of his career.
The album has not been without controversy as Nas made headlines for his diss of Doja Cat when he said, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black,” While the headlines flowed in Nas confirmed that he has no beef with Doja Cat despite what he spits on the tune.