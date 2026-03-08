Nas Unreleased 1998 Track With D-Dot Resurfaces, Sparkes Talk Of Vault Music

Nas has sparked renewed interest in his legendary vault after an unreleased 1998 collaboration with producer D-Dot resurfaced.

Nas unreleased music rumors have resurfaced after a newly surfaced 1998 track produced by legendary Hitmen producer D-Dot began within the last week.

The track, reportedly titled “High,” was produced by Derrick “D-Dot” Angelettie and dates back to 1998, a pivotal moment in Hip-Hop history. Greats like DMX, Lauryn Hill, Big Pun, Juvenile and more emerged with landmark releases. While the song never officially surfaced during that era, its existence has been known through the years. Many wondered immediately what the Queensbridge lyricist could have waiting in the archives.

Nas is no stranger to revisiting his vault. The rap icon previously delivered two installments of The Lost Tapes, projects that gathered previously unheard recordings from earlier periods of his career. Both releases were praised for giving listeners access to songs that might otherwise have remained buried.

Now the resurfacing of the D-Dot collaboration has renewed talk that there could be even more unreleased work from that era. D-Dot, widely respected as one of the most influential producers associated with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ famed Hitmen production collective, was deeply embedded in the late 1990s Hip-Hop sound.

Nas remained a dominant voice in rap at the time, despite the influx of newer acts. Other artist, like DMX, have additional vaults as well. The idea that more unreleased material from that era exists is hardly far-fetched given the sheer volume of recordings artists.

