Nilla Allin’s Latest Project ‘Nilla’s Diary’ Is a Must Listen

Nilla Allin is an artist who exudes self-assurance and drive. The emerging MC from Los Angeles is on her way to taking over the rap world with her relatable, uplifting words and outstanding vocal delivery. Nilla has grown an organic and large following due to her top-tier comedic sketches on Tik Tok and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel. As a kid, the blossoming artist wanted to refine her innate writing and storytelling abilities and apply them to her rap career. Nilla Allin is a multidimensional musician that excels at all she sets her mind to, as seen by her tracks “Gotta Run” and “On N Off,” which have accumulated over 1 million listens in her first year of creating music.

Nilla Allin’s latest project, “Nilla’s Diary,” aims to take her music into a realm of openness and deep feeling. The songs on this new album are based on genuine diary entries from her old college journal, and they explore the concept of love in friendships and relationships. Nilla makes honest music by speaking about real-life issues that the general public can connect to.

“Nilla’s Diary” is the most vulnerable project I’ve worked on thus far,” expressed Nilla in an interview. “I believe others will find this body of work relatable as each song triggers a different emotion (anger, embarrassment, confusion, and finally ending with love & happiness). This project is about coming to terms with certain situations and accepting them for what it is; it’s about letting go of toxic friendships and relationships that don’t add value to your life and finally allowing yourself to have your happy ending.”

Nilla also said that she’s motivated by musicians such as Eve, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Aaliyah, and Doja Cat to go “all in” with her music career, which she began during her senior year of college at UC San Diego. Nilla is actively working full-time in a corporate job while also writing music and creating social media content. Nilla’s ability to wear numerous hats while pursuing a music career demonstrates that she has no boundaries in her plans to achieve her objectives. The artist’s hustle is encouraging, but Nilla’s tunnel vision for her own advancement is also the fuel that will ensure her music career’s durability.

“I am passionate about putting my creative content into the world for others to be inspired and motivated by,” she says. “For me, the best part about making music is the lives that I’ve impacted. I love feeling connected to my fans. Knowing that I influence individuals through my art is what inspires me to keep making music.”

As Nilla Allin’s career progresses, keep an eye out for additional visuals and freestyles from the artist this year, as well as a possible summer single release. Nilla has officially taken off, and she has a message for her admirers about what they should take away from her latest endeavor “Nilla’s Diary”:

“With this release, I hope to bring attention to a couple of situations we go through as women but do not usually talk about,” Nilla continues. “I hope fans can listen to this project and feel more connected to me as an artist by letting them in on these situations I’ve gone through with toxic friends and men in my own life. I also hope this project inspires my fans to care for themselves and love themselves first before they can love someone else romantically.”

