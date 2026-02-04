Philly Legend Trendsetter Sense Keeps God First On “Lord Jesus” With Zaytoven, Young Dro & 1K Phew

Trendsetter Sense is a Philly legend whose story still flies under the radar. From the streets of Philadelphia to Atlanta during the South’s early-2000s takeover, his journey was shaped by Clark Atlanta University, The Aphilliates, and years of being in rooms where culture was made.

Trendsetter Sense is a Philly legend, and his story has not been told as often as it should be. The humble beast has been making waves since his early days in Philly, and then moved down to Atlanta during the South’s rise in Hip-Hop, which became prevalent in the early 2000’s. His time at Clark Atlanta University helped him become a leader in the space amongst his crew, The Aphillates, led by him and popular figure and fellow legend, DJ Drama.

Although he’s been on massive tours and been a part of some of the biggest moments in music, he remains steadfast in his faith, letting God order his steps no matter what. Through a fellow Atlanta connection, legendary producer Zaytoven, he was able to collab with East Atlanta’s own 1K Phew and Young Dro to create their newest banger “LordJesus.”

Tap in with his exciting interview below and learn more about the talented DJ and artist, Trendsetter Sense!

1. What city are you both from/ Where are you based now?

Trendsetter Sense, born in Philly moved to Atlanta and attended Clark Atlanta University. Never left!

2. Talk about your time growing up and how influential your roots are to your art?

Growing up in Philly surrounded by streets, Hip Hop and of course DJing. The best comes from Philly (DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Cosmic Kev, DJ Cash Money etc.) Moving to Atlanta, you already know The AUC (Atlanta University Center). The rise of southern Hip Hop – It was a melting pot of all coasts! It shaped my sound.

3. Your tag is legendary, talk to us about how it came about and how you feel about using tags in your recent work.

It started from my crew the Aphilliates and as a DJ you need a fire tag to stand out! My name is Trendsetter Sense. (Trendsetter) never imitating. The drop had to be hot, but where I got it from….. Secret Recipe!

4. Talk to us about your creative process while making your newest track?

Man, I knew with my brand (Chosen Journey) which represents FAITH.CULTURE.HIP-HOP, I needed a soundtrack to match. I wanted to keep it sonically correct, street & authentic. I’ve known the legendary producer, Zaytoven, for a while. I interviewed him on my show a couple years ago and he brought this fire Gospel Rap artist from East Atlanta -1k Phew!. When I decided to make a soundtrack to the brand I hit Zay. I asked him to send me a pack from the same day he made some other huge records. I found the beat in that pack and I sent it to 1K Phew. He texted me back 20 Fire Emojis and I knew it was on! A few weeks later a co-curated Festival crusade in Atlanta called “Atlanta Alive” (Shout to my brother Joe Turnbull) we had booked Young Dro. The show was crazy. I asked Dro to do the verse after his set and 4 days later it was completed!

5. How would you describe your sound to readers who may need to become more familiar with you?



Authentic, sonically hard and true! But with a powerful vibration & message. That message is The Kingdom of Christ! So many crash outs, depression, negativity. God called me to reconnect to the youth and the community on a high level! To put a fresh recipe in quality music!

6. What ultimately inspired you both to dedicate yourself to a music career?

The Holy Spirit told me I was heading in a different direction. I’ve seen what I thought was a mountain top and have been around the world in all kinds of rooms you could imagine, but felt empty. I had to be broken down and refilled, but with God’s Glory. On Fire!!

7. Your faith is beyond important to you. Who are some other artists in this space that you believe are good for fans to check out? Great question. 1K Phew of course. My brother Dee-1. Project Pat. Kijan Boone, Anike, Lecrae, Alex Jean. nobigdyl, WHATUPRG, Jon Keith, Caleb Gordon. On the R&B side, Nathan Davis Jr. and Lee Vasi. So many dope artists!

8. What were you doing before music?

I’ve been a DJ since 16! Aside from college, music and ministry is my life!

9. Who are your main musical influences?

Another great one! Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Tribe Called Quest, Outkast, Wu Tang, Mobb Deep, Stevie Wonder. Early Jay Z. and 50 Cent.

10. You have Young Dro and Zaytoven who contributed to this new track! How did this come about?

I had T.I. and Young Dro on my radio show Chosen Journey on Hot 107.9 Atlanta & Hip Hop Nation SiriusXM. Dro spoke his testimony and after the show, he told me he got me with whatever I needed. Zaytoven has a strong faith journey and believed in the vision. I felt since there was a connection with Dro and Zay and 1K Phew, it was meant to happen. I wanted the first single to be authentic to Atlanta.

11. Where can we follow you on social media?

@trendsettersense

@chosenjourneyshow

www.trendsettersense.com