Richie Rich, Larry June And Curren$y Give The Coolest Song All Year

Check out Richie Rich’s latest track featuring Curren$y and Larry June, town talk capturing their affluent lifestyles.

Richie Rich‘s latest release, “Back From Aspen,” featuring Larry June and Curren$y, is a chilled-out, effortless jam combining three of rap’s most effortlessly charismatic voices. Each artist offers contemplative bars on their affluent lifestyles, yet maintains an authentic connection to the grind. Directed visually by @jaesynth and sonically crafted by JPZ, the track flows comfortably at a leisurely 90 BPM, ideal for easy cruising. With an easygoing intensity level set at midrange, the track remains laid-back yet engaging enough to hold your attention.

Richie Rich leads off with his trademark mellow delivery, vividly capturing neighborhood scenes of rumbling dual exhausts and vintage cars grabbing attention. Lines such as, “Bout to slide up on my homie June and spark this dough,” perfectly encapsulate the chill yet street-conscious mood, always hinting at potential danger as Richie calmly notes, “Sun shining, should’ve brought protection out.” He comfortably navigates the juxtaposition of newfound luxury and his gritty origins.

Larry June follows with his signature relaxed confidence, casually referencing excursions to Aspen, luxury upgrades like heated driveways, and executing successful moves from city blocks to plush neighborhoods. Clever quips such as, “Don’t stress me, player, stress that dashboard light,” highlight Larry’s laid-back wit, further amplifying his widespread appeal. His verse naturally meshes with Richie’s, blending aspiration with hustle effortlessly.

Curren$y delivers his distinctively chill perspective, casually rhyming about expensive fuel and slow-rolling in his classic SS Chevy. Verses like, “Too wealthy for complaining, so I coast,” perfectly showcase the track’s ethos—a relaxed attitude towards life’s pressures and an unwavering commitment to prosperity. His love for classic rides, high-end comforts, and timeless fashion resonates clearly, staying true to his roots.

“Back From Aspen” effortlessly reflects the rewards of success without losing sight of the persistent hustle required to achieve it. With silky production, seamless verses, and a theme centered around embracing life on one’s own terms—whether navigating city streets or returning refreshed from Aspen—the track epitomizes refined yet grounded hip-hop.