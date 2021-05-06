Skaiwater Unveils ‘Happy Hour’ Mixtape & “Emani” Visual

Check out the new visual for “Emani” from his new mixtape “Happy Hour.”

London-based newcomer Skaiwater, who calls Lil Nas X a close friend and collaborator, drops his first full-length mixtape Happy Hour and music video for track “Emani” today.

The Cinematic Music Group signee spent a year and a half working on the project that features 11 tracks, spearheaded by the lead single “Work!” featuring Lil Keed, which was released last month.

Inspired by acid trips, antidepressants, and dissociation from reality, the mixtape was Skaiwater’s distraction from the pandemic. He states, “ I felt the need to just make a project that distracts from all of the s### going on.”

For the “Emani” visual, Skaiwater picked a director from his hometown to create a more intimate feel about a girl the 20-year-old knew last year.

“The song is about a promise some people make when they come up is to bring up the people around you, but sometimes a person isn’t cut to receive whatever help you’re willing to give them.”

Skaiwater will also release 11 art pieces and a total of 22 NFTs starting this Friday via WAX and Treasureland.