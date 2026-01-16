Straight Outta Omaha: Marcey Yates Proves The Midwest Has Something To Say

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marcey Yates proved the Midwest had something to say, returning with 4:14, a reflective new single inspired by his daughter and Culxr House vision.

André 3000 famously shouted “the South has something to say” at the 1995 Source Awards, a moment that will live on in the Hip-Hop zeitgeist.

Omaha native Marcey Yates continues to prove the Midwest has something to say, too. Of course, Nebraska isn’t known as a Hip-Hop hotspot, but it’s growing. And with Yates in the driver’s seat, it’s in good hands.

As the founder of Culxr House, a creative hub in North Omaha, the award-winning producer/MC has carved out his own space in the Midwest metropolis, propelling the culture forward at a steady pace. Now, Yates has returned with the new single, “4:14,” the lead track from his forthcoming album, Vanilla Sky 2.

Inspired to write the song by his 13-year-old daughter, Yates hit the studio and got to work in the wee hours of the morning.

“I’m really invested in the things that she’s interested in, and she’s into the same things I’m into musically,” he tells AllHipHop. “She’s at the age where she’s asking me to write her songs, so I said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna do it today.”

With beats reminiscent of J Dilla or DJ Premier combined with his wordplay wizardry, Yates has built a steady fanbase over the years with albums like House Rules (2025), 9 Months (2024) and Chocolate For Water (2023). He consistently stretches his creative boundaries, even when it’s uncomfortable.

“I feel like people are more in tune than you think,” he says. “I have to give people credit and be easy on myself, too. I didn’t need to question myself, but at the same time, I’m hard on myself. But that’s how you get great. When you take chances and risks, you figure out who you are. I think it’s important to push yourself outside those comfort zones.”

Taking risks has earned Yates multiple Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards (OEAAs), including Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap and Album of the Year for Culxr House: Freedom Summer. His commitment to being an independent artist and entrepreneur inspires and uplifts others, pushing them to follow suit.

“It’s a testament to my career of just being an underdog and creating my own lane,” he says. “Culxr House is an expansion of Marcey Yates. That’s my business venture. That’s my investment. I’m showing entrepreneurship and how an indie artist can create sustainability for themselves without having a million records sold.”

“4:14” is currently available on all DSPs. Vinyl pre-order for Vanilla Sky 2 opens January 30. Cop the single here and/or listen below.