Trae Tha Truth Joins Forces With Vory For “The Gathering”

Houston rap legend Trae Tha Truth and rising star Vory team up on “The Gathering,” blending storytelling with soul.

Houston rap icon and respected philanthropist Trae Tha Truth joins forces with rising talent Vory for their new single, “The Gathering,” out today. The track brings together Trae’s signature gritty Southern storytelling and Vory’s soulful, melodic trap sound, creating a powerful blend of styles.

Renowned for collaborations with heavyweights like J. Cole, DMX, Busta Rhymes, and Future, Trae’s partnership with Vory signals a meaningful connection between Hip-Hop generations. His work on “The Gathering” highlights his ongoing dedication to uplifting new voices while honoring his Houston roots.

Fans can expect “The Gathering” to deliver a potent mix of veteran lyricism and fresh energy, paving the way for the full release of Angel on June 13, 2025.

More on Trae:

In 2025, Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth remains a dynamic force in both music and community activism. Musically, he’s gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album Angel, set to drop on June 13. The album’s lead single, “Thank You,” features collaborations with Chance the Rapper and gospel legend Yolanda Adams. Trae also has released tracks like “Ain’t Tha Truth” with Hunxho and “The Gathering” featuring the aforementioned Vory.

Beyond music, Trae’s commitment to humanitarian efforts is unwavering. In January, he traveled to California to assist wildfire victims. Back in Houston, he organized a donation drive to support those affected by the fires . In April, he surprised a single mother whose SNAP benefits were stolen with an $800 grocery shopping spree and $3,400 in gift cards.

On a personal note, Trae experienced a heartfelt reunion with his youngest daughter, Truth, in January after she had been missing for several months .