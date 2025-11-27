50 Cent Brings Thanksgiving Joy To 1,000 Houston Families

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent brought real help to Houston by teaming with the Rockets and Kroger to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need.

50 Cent pulled up to Houston’s Toyota Center earlier in the week, not with a mic but with meals: 1,000 turkeys and complete Thanksgiving fixings for families in need, alongside the Houston Rockets and Kroger.

The drive-thru giveaway, held from 9 A.M. to noon on Leeland Street, was organized by 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation in partnership with the Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation and Kroger, continuing an annual tradition that has become a staple for many local households.

Vehicles lined up outside the Toyota Tundra Garage for the first-come, first-served event, with each car receiving one full meal package. The timing of the giveaway comes as grocery prices remain elevated, making holiday meals harder for many families to afford.

This isn’t a one-off gesture for 50 Cent, who has steadily invested in Houston since relocating there and launching local initiatives through his G-Unity Foundation. Founded in 2003, the nonprofit focuses on “conscious capitalism,” a model that blends business education with community uplift, particularly for underserved youth.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur has been working closely with the Rockets since 2022, when he made his partnership with the team official and declared Houston his new home.

Since then, G-Unity and Clutch City have collaborated on several community programs, with the Thanksgiving meal drive becoming a key part of their outreach.

Fif’s evolution from music icon to philanthropic force mirrors a broader shift among Hip-Hop artists using their platforms beyond entertainment. His foundation has partnered with groups like the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship to help young people learn to build wealth and give back to their communities.

Kroger’s involvement adds logistical muscle to the effort, ensuring the meals are not only plentiful but high quality. The grocery chain has a long-standing presence in Houston’s charitable scene and has supported similar events in the past.

For families pulling up to the Toyota Center, the celebrity names and corporate logos might not matter much. What does matter is the ability to put a full holiday meal on the table when budgets are strained.