50 Cent Continues To Roast King Combs With “I Love My Dah” & Comediec Outfit Roast

50 Cent continued his relentless trolling of King Combs with savage TikTok videos and Instagram posts mocking Diddy’s son for four days.

50 Cent turned up the heat on his ongoing roast of King Combs with two brutal social media posts that had Hip-Hop fans cracking up.

The G-Unit boss dropped a fake TikTok video and a comedian’s savage breakdown of Diddy’s son’s outfit, leaving Diddy’s son looking foolish.

Fif posted a TikTok clip on January 27 showing King Combs rapping with overdubbed lyrics. The video got titled “King Combs Drops 2026 50 Cent Diss Song,” but featured someone else’s voice mocking the young rapper.

The impersonator flipped Digable Planets’ “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” chorus into “I Miss My Dah” while copying King Combs’ lazy speaking style.

The next day brought another crushing blow when 50 Cent shared a photo of King Combs with his twin sisters.

A comedian in the clip absolutely destroyed the rapper’s outfit choice with zero mercy. The roaster went off about King Combs doing “too much kissing and smooching and hugging and biting of the lips.”

“Get him the f### out they face and he’s f###### up they aesthetic with this thin-ass, promiscuous-ass blouse he got on,” the comedian said. She kept going about the “concrete snake print jeans with them wizard of Oz boots” topped off with a do-rag.

Earlier this week, King Combs tried to fight back after 50 Cent clowned him for a failed “Bad Boy” chant at a Total concert. The crowd went silent when King Combs said “Bad” and nobody responded with “Boy.” 50 Cent jumped on the moment with his signature trolling style.

“The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis, is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM,” King Combs fired back on Instagram. He cited AllHipHop’s story that 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, is involved in an ongoing lawsuit with G-Unit Books.

Tompkins alleged in a sworn affidavit that 50 Cent’s late manager, Chris Lighty, pressured her to sign away her life story rights.

50 Cent wasn’t having any of King Combs’ comeback attempt. He posted on Instagram, calling out the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper for his own legal troubles.

“Come on Christian you can do better then that man,” 50 Cent wrote. “LOL No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on a boat?”

The comment referenced Grace O’Marcaigh’s sexual assault lawsuit against Christian Combs from April 2024.

O’Marcaigh sued after King Combs allegedly drugged her with tequila shots and attacked her on a yacht in December 2022. King Combs denied all allegations in the case.

This unusual beef kicked into overdrive after Netflix dropped Sean Combs: The Reckoning in late 2025.

The four-part documentary series, featuring 50 Cent as an executive producer, examined allegations against Diddy. The show became a massive hit, with over 50 million viewers worldwide tuning in.

King Combs and his brother Justin announced their own documentary series on Zeus Network in response.

The 2026 release will show “our voice” and cover “the family, the foes, the joy, the pain” and “the lies,” according to their trailer. Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer said the documentary isn’t meant to “endorse, defend, or vindicate Diddy.”

The ongoing feud shows no signs of slowing down as 50 Cent continues finding new ways to embarrass King Combs.