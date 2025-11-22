50 Cent Cracks Joke About Ja Rule After Men Try To Attack Him In NYC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent took aim at Ja Rule after a viral rumor claimed the rapper was attacked in NYC, though Ja and Max B both denied the incident.

50 Cent wasted no time on Friday mocking Ja Rule after a viral video claiming to show the rapper being attacked outside a New York City restaurant, reigniting one of Hip-Hop’s longest-running rivalries.

The Queens-born mogul took to Instagram after blogger Tasha K alleged that Ja Rule had been “jumped” outside Sei Less, a popular Manhattan dining spot.

The report also suggested that individuals tied to Max B were involved, which quickly set off a frenzy across Hip-Hop circles online.

“Now who would do a thing like that, just punched him all in his milk dud head. LOL,” 50 Cent posted, delivering his trademark jab with a side of sarcasm.

The comment instantly lit up social media, drawing thousands of responses and reigniting memories of his long-standing beef with Ja Rule.

Ja Rule responded swiftly, calling the story exaggerated and false. He confirmed there was an attempted confrontation but said it didn’t escalate into violence and didn’t happen at Sei Less.

He also made it clear he was unharmed and continued his evening without issue.

Believe half of what you see and none of what you read… we good over here!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/ORLpjwG4Yt — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 21, 2025

To further shut down the speculation, Ja Rule posted a video looking relaxed and unbothered, showing no signs of injury. The Murder Inc. veteran made it clear the rumors had been blown out of proportion.

Max B, who recently returned home after a lengthy prison sentence, also distanced himself from the claims.

He addressed the situation on social media, writing, “Don’t tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only.”

Despite both Ja Rule and Max B denying that any real incident occurred, 50 Cent’s post became the headline moment, reminding everyone that the tension between him and Ja Rule remains as active as ever.

Their feud has spanned over 20 years, with diss tracks, interviews and social media posts keeping the rivalry alive. 50’s latest jab is just the newest entry in a saga that has defined both artists’ careers in and out of the booth.