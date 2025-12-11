50 Cent Destroys Diddy’s “Racoon” Image With Prison Photos Reaction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s brutal reaction to Diddy’s prison transformation exposes the shocking family drama behind his Netflix documentary.

50 Cent gave a brutal take about Diddy’s dramatic physical transformation behind bars after images went viral showing the devastating toll prison life has taken on Hip-Hop’s former king.

The G-Unit mogul cracked a joke when describing his reaction to the first photos of Diddy from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution.

“He got old real fast,” 50 Cent told Us Weekly. “All I saw before were the pictures from the courtroom when they drew him. He looks like a raccoon. I was like, ‘When did this happen?'”

But 50’s most revealing moment came when he revealed that Diddy’s children were initially interested in participating to show their perspective.

“There was a point when they were interested in being a part of the doc because they wanted to show their perspective,” 50 Cent said. “They were concerned about how things would be portrayed.”

The family’s potential involvement added a personal dimension to the four-part series. 50 Cent has previously worked with Diddy’s sons, hiring Quincy and Justin for scripted television programs through his G-Unit Film & Television company.

Diddy’s legal team has fought back against the documentary, sending a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix claiming the footage was stolen.

His spokesperson called the series a “shameful hit piece” and criticized Netflix for giving creative control to Jackson, whom they labeled a “longtime public adversary.”

Netflix defended the project, stating the “footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained.”

The documentary features disturbing allegations from former associates and alleged victims, including Joi Dickerson-Neal and Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. It also explores claims connecting Diddy to the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent’s relationship with Diddy soured years ago over what he described as an uncomfortable invitation to shop. Despite their feud, 50 Cent insists the documentary isn’t personal revenge.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted under the Mann Act. He faces more than 100 civil lawsuits that 50 Cent believes will “finish off his finances.”

The documentary premiered on Netflix on December 2 and quickly became the platform’s number one series.