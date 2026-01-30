50 Cent Disses Former G-Unit Member Lloyd Banks With Twitter Insults

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent ended years of relative quiet about Lloyd Banks with a brutal Twitter post that also targeted Fabolous after recent tensions.

50 Cent broke his pattern of staying relatively quiet about Lloyd Banks today (January 29). The G-Unit founder fired shots at both Banks and Fabolous in a since-deleted Twitter post that caught fans off guard.

“Fab vs. Banks,” 50 wrote on X. “They both write better when it’s about girls, they both think they are better than everybody. They both never put in no work themselves. They both are not likely to sell at this point in their career. IT’S A TIE LADIES & GENTLEMAN they are the same.”

50 Cent posts and deletes dissing Fabolous and Lloyd Banks while reacting to The Breakfast Club debate with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda:



“Fab vs. Banks 👀 they both write better when it's about girls, they both think they are better than everybody. They both never put in no work… pic.twitter.com/SgszGQ9zFl — Episodes (@episodesent) January 29, 2026

The post came after Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda debated who’s better between Fabolous and Banks on The Breakfast Club. 50’s comments marked a shift from his usual approach to discussing his former G-Unit partner.

50 has consistently targeted Young Buck in interviews and social posts. The Tennessee rapper was kicked out of G-Unit in 2008 over disagreements about management and finances.

The Game faced similar treatment after 50 booted him from the group in 2005. Their beef turned violent when shots were fired outside a New York radio station. 50 has kept that energy going for nearly two decades.

For years, 50 kept Lloyd Banks out of his public feuds until now. In a 2022 GQ interview, Banks said their relationship remained solid despite career changes.

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” he explained. “We came into this together, we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers.”

The timing of 50’s comments wasn’t random.

Fabolous dropped “Squatter’s Rights” freestyle in December with Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East. The track took direct shots at 50 over previous comments about the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew.

Many Hip-Hop fans expected Fabolous’s diss to go unanswered. 50 has been focused on his TV empire and business ventures lately. His response proved those predictions wrong.

50’s pattern with former associates follows a familiar script. He builds them up, then tears them down publicly when relationships sour. Young Buck, The Game, and now potentially Banks have all experienced this cycle.

The deleted post sparked immediate reactions across social media. Fans debated whether 50 crossed a line by including Banks with Fabolous.

Others saw it as overdue honesty about both rappers’ recent output.

Banks hasn’t responded publicly to 50’s comments yet. His last major project, HHVI THE SIX OF SWORDS, was released in October of 2025 and received positive reviews from longtime fans.