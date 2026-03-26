50 Cent Donates $500K Of Diddy Documentary Proceeds To Domestic Violence In Shreveport

50 Cent donated $500,000 to nine Shreveport nonprofits supporting domestic violence survivors, inspired by his Netflix documentary work.

50 Cent donated $500,000 to nine nonprofits across Shreveport and Caddo Parish on Wednesday, focusing on organizations that support domestic violence survivors.

Fif made the check presentation at the Martin Luther King Development Center, where he explained the inspiration behind his generous contribution.

“The idea of making a donation to these organizations that came along with producing the documentary for Netflix, and I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence,” 50 Cent said.

The nine organizations receiving funds are Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation, Families Helping Families Region 7, Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, Best 13, MLK Community Development Corporation, MLK Neighborhood Association, and Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf & Education Foundation.

50 Cent emphasized his connection to the community and the direct impact of the donation.

“I didn’t say where I would make the donations, but I like Shreveport. And the dollars that we’re giving to these particular nonprofits will go directly to people. That’s how impactful this is,” he said.

District A Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor highlighted the critical need for these services as domestic violence cases continue to rise across the parish.

The funds will support essential resources including housing assistance and legal help for survivors.

“It’s a life-altering moment, and sometimes the silent victims, which are the children, voices are never heard. Today, we want to make sure that those victims know that they have a voice,” Taylor said.

The donation aims to help survivors access comprehensive support services and move toward healing and safety.

“I’m excited to be a part of a community and participate in a different way,” 50 Cent said.

Shreveport leaders emphasized that the goal is to ensure survivors can easily access resources and support victims in rebuilding their lives.

The nonprofits will use the funds for ongoing education, awareness, and resources to help families affected by domestic violence.