50 Cent Extends Offer To Taraji P. Henson After She Airs Her Hollywood Grievances

Taraji P. Henson lambasted her former team and called out the pay disparities in Hollywood, which caught the attention of 50 Cent.

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson. The G-Unit boss tried to recruit Henson after she spoke out about pay disparity in Hollywood and why she fired her team following her run on the FOX series Empire.

“They dropped the ball f### em @tarajiphenson,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’m ready to work let’s get it! GLG GreenLightGang G-unit Film & TV.”

50 Cent reacted to comments made by Henson in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. She criticized her former team for failing to capitalize on the success of her Empire character Cookie.

“Everybody had to f###### go,” Henson said. “Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That’s why you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up.”

She continued, “All they wanted was another Cookie show, and I said, ‘I’ll do it, but it has to be right. The people deserve—she’s too beloved for y’all to f### it up.’ And so, when they didn’t get it right, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it,’ and they had nothing else. ‘You’re all f###### fired.”

Henson pulled no punches about her treatment in Hollywood during her latest press run. She tearfully discussed her lack of fair compensation in the industry in a SiriusXM interview with Gayle King.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid.”

Henson most recently starred in a new adaptation of The Color Purple. The film hit theaters on Monday (December 25).