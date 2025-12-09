50 Cent Fires Back at Marlon Wayans Over Documentary Warning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent responded to Marlon Wayans’ documentary criticism with an insulting “White Chicks” photo and a stern warning.

50 Cent’s Instagram response threatened to escalate a brewing feud with Marlon Wayans after the comedian warned about karma surrounding the controversial Netflix documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.”

The G-Unit mogul posted a photo of Wayans dressed as his White Chicks character Tiffany Wilson on December 9, writing “keep my name out your mouth, boy” in response to Wayans’ recent comments about the Diddy documentary.

Wayans had criticized 50 Cent during a recent interview, suggesting the rapper’s motives for producing the documentary were personal rather than seeking justice.

“I’m not gonna keep throwing the dude under the bus, man. He’s serving time in prison You know I know Diddy. I know his kids. You know it must be hard for them,” Wayans told The Cruz Show. “On a human level. I just go ‘all right, man’ We Diddy’d out. We Diddy’d it. He’s already incarcerated. How further under the bus do you throw a man?”

The comedian questioned whether 50 Cent’s long-running feud with Diddy influenced the documentary’s content.

“You can create any narrative, as a producer and as a director, and as a storyteller. It doesn’t mean it’s true. It doesn’t mean it’s true. I can get interviews. I can get footage. And I could make you think this about that person. 50 and Puff have a long-term beef. It’s personal,” Marlon Wayans said.

50 Cent’s response included the humiliating image of Wayans in drag from the 2004 comedy, in which he played Marcus Copeland disguised as socialite Tiffany Wilson.

The post appeared designed to embarrass Wayans while dismissing his criticism. The exchange marks the latest controversy surrounding “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which premiered on Netflix on December 2.

The four-part series examines Diddy’s rise in Hip-Hop and the serious allegations against him.

Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, issued a scathing statement calling the documentary “inaccurate” and “salacious.” She specifically disputed claims that her son slapped her after a 1991 tragedy, calling the allegations “outrageous and offensive.”

Diddy’s legal team previously sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix demanding that the series not be released. His lawyers called it a “shameful hit piece,” using disputed claims and old footage to damage his reputation. The documentary has divided Hip-Hop fans and industry figures.

Some support 50 Cent’s efforts to expose alleged misconduct, while others question his motives given his decade-long beef with Diddy. Wayans joins other celebrities who’ve criticized the timing and approach of the documentary.

“Just the way Puff is down on his luck and 50’s kicking a man when he’s down..There’s a karma to every action that you do,” Wayans added.

Despite the critics, 50 Cent has continued promoting the series on social media.

His Instagram posts featuring clips and trailers have generated millions of views and heated debates in the comments. The Netflix series remains one of the platform’s most talked-about releases this month.