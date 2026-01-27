50 Cent Gets Vicious With Diddy’s Son King Combs Over Yacht Assault Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent just delivered the coldest comeback to King Combs by bringing up his yacht assault case.

The G-Unit boss wasn’t having any of King’s baby mama jokes. He clapped back with surgical precision on Instagram after King tried to get slick about his personal life.

The whole beef started when 50 posted a video of King bombing on stage during Total’s set. King was trying to get the crowd hyped at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, but nobody was feeling his “Bad Boy” chants.

50 couldn’t resist trolling him about the awkward moment. “Damn his timing was just a little off,” he wrote while sharing the cringe clip. King fired back by going after 50’s baby mama situation.

“The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM,” he wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

That “BM” reference was about Shaniqua Tompkins, 50s ex, who recently claimed she was forced to sign away her life rights in 2007.

AllHipHop broke the news that Tompkins said 50’s late manager, Chris Lighty, tracked her to a Las Vegas hotel room with security. She claimed Lighty told her “I would suffer severe consequences” if she didn’t sign the deal.

She said she was scared for her life and her children’s lives when she signed the agreement.

“Come on Christian you can do better then that man. LOL No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on a boat? less,” 50 wrote in response to King’s earlier diss.

That response hit different because 50 was talking about Grace O’Marcaigh’s sexual assault lawsuit against King. The Irish woman sued Diddy’s son in April 2024 for allegedly attacking her on a yacht in December 2022.

O’Marcaigh claimed King drugged her with tequila shots and then cornered her in the yacht’s cinema room. She said he groped her and tried to force her to perform oral sex while she was working as a stewardess.

The case made headlines in Irish newspapers because O’Marcaigh is from Ireland. She told reporters, through her lawyer, that she wanted her day in court to secure justice. But a judge dismissed the lawsuit in October 2025.

The court ruled that California didn’t have jurisdiction because the alleged assault happened in international waters near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

King’s legal team called the allegations “manufactured lies” and said there was no evidence connecting Diddy to any wrongdoing. They argued the yacht was chartered by other companies, not Diddy directly.

But 50’s yacht case comeback showed King picked the wrong battle. The dismissed lawsuit was still fresh enough to sting, especially given the serious allegations.

The timing made it worse for King, who’s trying to rebuild the Bad Boy brand while his father sits in prison. Diddy got sentenced to four years and two months for transporting people to engage in prostitution.

King and his brother Justin are working on their own documentary with Zeus Network to counter 50’s narrative. But 50 already had thoughts about that project, too.

“I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea,” 50 posted when he heard about their documentary plans.

50 has been trolling the Combs family since 2023, when the first allegations against Diddy surfaced. He executive-produced the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which dropped in December.

The four-part series examined all the allegations against Diddy before his conviction. King was heated about the documentary from day one and even posted a deleted tweet threatening to slap 50.

“On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I’ll slap the f**k outta him,” the deleted tweet said.

50 responded with his usual energy.

“Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures. I been rich three different times, sold records, sold shows, sold liquor, sold power. You still living off Wi-Fi and legacy. Relax.”