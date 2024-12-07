50 Cent Lashes Out At Young Buck Over Year-Old Podcast Clip Addressing His Taxes Being Covered

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how 50 Cent and Young Buck’s feud escalates after a podcast clip resurfaces on social media.

50 Cent continues to taunt Young Buck over their previous soured business dealing amid the recent legal uptick in their storied saga together.

In an Instagram post he shared on Friday (December 6), the G-Unit Films mogul called out Buck over a podcast clip taken from an interview he filmed with former Jackass star Steve O’s Wild Ride! podcast over 11 months ago.

In the clip in question, Buck answers to questions regarding the rumors that Fifty paid his taxes.

And while Buck did admit his former collaborator covered his tax debt, he did so in a begrudging way which appeared to set Fifty off.

“Some how he still managed to be ungrateful, I helped him with his taxes,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post he shared.

As he continued, he accused Buck of being gay and claimed he should’ve signed wit Diddy instead of G-Unit.

“We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay,” he wrote. “Got caught with a Tranny and got mad at me. Smh boy I didn’t know you mess with boy’s WTF should’ve signed to Bad Boy.”

Fifty’s latest social media assault follows a new legal filing from Buck, who claims he never received the $250,000 payment which 50 Cent insists was paid and tied to a 2014 G-Unit Records contract.

The dispute traces back to a deal struck between Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, and Fif’s G-Unit Records.

The contract allegedly stipulated the advance, but Young Buck asserts in court filings that the payment was never made.

And if this internet beef wasn’t enough, 50 Cent also recently appeared on Cam’ron’s sports talkshow It Is What It Is and aired out his grievances with JAY-Z.

Check out the clip of Fifty going at HOV in the post below.