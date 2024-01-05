50 Cent Reaches Out To Terrence Howard Over “Empire” Lawsuit: “I Will Get You The Money” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent told Terrence Howard to get in touch after the actor filed a lawsuit over the amount he got paid for his “Empire” role.

50 Cent does not play when it comes to collecting money owed to him, and he’s offering his skills to Terrence Howard after the actor filed a lawsuit alleging his talent agency urged him to take a lower salary for his Empire role.

The rapper-turned-entertainment mogul reached out to his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ co-star via Instagram Thursday (January 4).

“Damn @theterrencehoward call my phone,” he wrote alongside a report featuring Howard’s lawsuit claims. “I will get you the money they was supposed to get for you. Im not playing no games over here.”

Fiddy recently showed love to Howard’s Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson, offering to work with her following her emotional viral interview about the pay gap between black actresses in Hollywood.

“They dropped the ball f### em @tarajiphenson I’m ready to work let’s get it !” he wrote last month.

50 Cent’s latest offer to Howard sparked excitement in the comment section from fans eyeing up a potential role for the two former Empire actors in his TV universe.

“Taraji & Terrence belong in the Power Universe,” one person wrote. “If Taraji and Terrence enter the Power U… It’s over for everyone else,” another added.

Terrence Howard: “Sooner Or Later You’ve Got To Stand Up”

“I can’t say for certain this was a racial issue, but I can’t imagine another counterpart – a white counterpart – with the same accolades, name recognition and numbers that I had, receiving the lowball pay that I was receiving,” Howard explained to Rolling Stone.

He continued, “I drank the Kool-Aid. I believed that I was going to get paid, or that I was getting compensated properly, but I wasn’t. I just didn’t want to p### off CAA and Fox. They’re big companies to go to war against. But sooner or later you’ve got to stand up, because they’re just trampling over the rights of the artists.”