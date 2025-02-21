50 Cent Reacts To Rick Ross Linking Lil Meech Despite Previous Diss  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is relishing his ongoing feuds with Rick Ross and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, mocking the duo after Rozay linked up with the BMF co-founder’s son Lil Meech at a recent event.

Ross was schmoozing with celebs at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash at a bowling alley in Miami on Thursday night (February 20) when he ran into the BMF star.

It’s unclear what they were discussing, but Lil Meech recently made a less-than-favorable remark about Rick Ross while trying to extend an olive branch to 50 Cent.

Nonetheless, Ross ensured he shared a video of their meeting on his Instagram Stories.

Lil Meech And Rick Ross Linked Up At The Club. pic.twitter.com/UE4pHQoFya — MjA (@MjAUpdates) February 21, 2025

After spending the morning trolling Big Meech and his son, 50 Cent pounced on the opportunity to crack jokes about Lil Meech’s meeting with Ross.

“He said yo tell ya pop’s , I’m a look out,” he joked. “What’s the address, I’m a send some wings over there. LOL.”

50 Cent fans launched along with him in the comments with one teasing, “Lil meech punching the air rn,” because he was caught on camera with Rick Ross.

Another said the actor “just cut himself all the way off,” while a third claimed, “Ross know what he doing & its all for clout. Plz believe its not genuine.”

Earlier this month, the rapper exposed Lil Meech’s alleged attempt to smooth things over after 50 Cent called Big Meech a “rat.”

“F### Rick Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,” Lil Meech wrote in a message to 50 Cent.

However, 50 Cent wasn’t in the mood to make amends and captioned the post, “What next season little [ninja emoji].”