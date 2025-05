Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

As jury selection concluded on Friday (May 9), Diddy’s team offered a glimpse of their defense strategy during a courtroom exchange.

50 Cent refuses to believe Diddy’s defense team’s allegation that the Bad Boy Mogul’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was violent.

The outspoken rapper shared his thoughts on Instagram Friday (May 9), using AI to make him look like an attorney. He wrote in the caption, “Your honor this theory of Cassie kicking Diddy’s ass, I’m not buying it!”

50 Cent’s sentiments stem from Diddy’s trial, which began on Monday (May 5) with the jury selection process.

As jury selection concluded and opening statements approached, Diddy’s team offered a glimpse of their defense strategy during a courtroom exchange.

Diddy, who’s facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation for prostitution, is expected to have his attorneys argue that his turbulent relationship with Ventura was marked by violence from both parties.

In a detailed discussion on Friday, Diddy’s lawyers asserted their intent to cross-examine the individual identified as Victim-1, widely believed to be Ventura, regarding what they described as a “propensity for violence.”

They said their line of questioning would center on “other instances where she has been violent” in an attempt to illustrate her her character and nature for “getting into physical altercations with other people.”

Diddy’s attorneys are working hard to challenge the overarching narrative that he was solely responsible for abuse in his relationship Ventura-a narrative, which was reinforced by the 2024 release of hotel security footage showing Diddy throwing Ventura to the ground, kicking her and dragging her down a hallway.

The defense unsuccessfully sought to keep the video out of evidence, and many prospective jurors were questioned about whether they had seen the footage.

They also said they wanted to question Ventura regarding past violence to illustrate she was “a strong, capable person who does not shy away from confrontations,” therefore eroding prosecutors’ argument that she was “coerced” throughout their relationship.

Either way, 50 Cent isn’t convinced. Check out his post above.