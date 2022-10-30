50 Cent Refuses To Let Go Of Penis Lawsuit; Says His Reputation Irreparably Harmed By Sexually Charged Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A plastic surgeon made a serious mistake by implying that 50 Cent had penis enhancement surgery and could end up paying the cost!

Rap star 50 Cent has hit back against a Florida plastic surgeon attempting to get the rap star’s lawsuit over his penis dismissed.

50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, for falsely stating he had previous enhancement surgery.

Fif felt he got the shaft after The Shade Room added an Instagram post promoting Kogan and MedSpa’s services. The rapper/TV executive says Kogan falsely implied that Jackson had received penile enhancement treatment and endorsed her business.

The article also included a picture 50 took with Kogan next to a male patient with his face blurred out and eggplant emoji over his crotch.

50, who is known to vigorously protect his image, promptly slapped MedSpa with a stiff lawsuit for Unauthorized Publication of Name or Likeness, false endorsement, and false advertising under the Lanham Act; Florida common law invasion of privacy and conversion; and unjust enrichment.

Last week, Kogan filed documents in court asking a judge to dismiss 50’s lawsuit. She claimed the rapper “didn’t just stumble into MedSpa.” She said 50 Cent was serviced by MedSpa and agreed to take the picture in return, but she admitted the rapper never had penile enhancement surgery.

Kogan also denied The Shade Room’s post implied that 50 Cent had plastic surgery on his penis. However, fans did not see it that way. Fif claims he was subjected to a barrage of embarrassing messages.

“Was he there for a booty butt lift?” one fan asked, while another said, “Call him 50 inch.” Another commentator posted, “@50cent Can I see the before and after pics?”

“When sharing [50 Cent’s] image in association with a sexual enhancement procedure, [Kogan] should have known that this could lead to vulgar and sexually charged comments about [50 Cent] and his body, particularly in light of the ways that Black men in U.S. history have been, and continue to be, sexualized and fetishized. These attitudes and stereotypes are extremely apparent when reading the comments on Kogan and MedSpa’s posts,” 50’s lawyer Eamon O’Kelly explained.

50 Cent said he would have never taken the picture with Kogan had he known she would eventually use the image to promote her businesses and imply he had work done on his penis.

50 says Kogan has to prove that he gave her express, written consent to use his image to promote her businesses – something he never did.

The G-Unit boss says Kogan has suffered substantial damages and irreparable harm to his reputation and brand after MedSpa associated him with their plastic surgery business, specifically having had sexual enhancement procedures.

50 Cent wants the judge to deny Kogan’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit.