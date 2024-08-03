50 Cent Remembers His Grandfather Who Raised Him With Heartfelt Tributes 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent paid tribute to his beloved grandfather, who recently passed away, “My old man is tuff act to follow.”

50 Cent is mourning the loss of his beloved grandfather, who recently passed away.

Earlier this week, the G-Unit mogul announced the passing of the man who helped raise him after his mother died. He shared a video from his recent The Hollywood Reporter interview alongside a caption reflecting on the true meaning of life.

“You do know none of this s### really matters,” he wrote. We can’t take it with us. I lost my grandfather last night, now he can go everywhere with me.”

50 Cent also shared a carousel of photos with his grandfather while recalling an amusing encounter with a nurse.

“My old man is tuff act to follow, he sacrificed for all of us,” 50 Cent shared. “He made me smile every time I saw him. The Last time he went to the hospital he was dehydrated so the nurse couldn’t find a vein. I came in, I said pop you alright? He said no, she stick me again and I’m a start shooting. LOL I almost fell out! South Side we out side WTF!”

50 Cent shared other precious moments with his grandfather in a series of follow-up posts.

“Man this guy, was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he wrote.

While 50 Cent didn’t disclose the age of his grandfather, in one nine-year-old video, Fif notes he was 82 at the time, which would make him 91 when he died.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur shared a close bond with his grandparents, who he went to live after his mother died.

“There were nine of us living on my grandfather’s salary,” 50 Cent told The Guardian in 2009. “You’ve got to pay the bills, so there ain’t much there for you.”