50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Lil Meech After Celina Powell Leaks Damning Conversation

50 Cent trashed Lil Meech again, after audio of the actor surfaced begging Celina Powell to stop ruining his reputation.

50 Cent clowned Lil Meech all over Instagram after Celina Powell leaked a cringey audio clip of the actor begging her to delete posts about their alleged fling.

The chaos kicked off when Powell hopped on IG Stories with claims that the BMF star is broke, living with his dad Big Meech at Floyd Mayweather’s crib, and not doing too well mentally due to an addiction to pills.

Then she dropped the bomb, a private recording where Meech pleads, “PLEASE, Please, please baby please stop this is my reputation.”

That’s when 50 stepped in and turned Lil Meech’s bad fortune into a roast session.

“PLEASE, Please, please baby please stop this is my reputation. BMF done show over, but y’all street.. so you know get it out the mud,” 50 posted, quoting the audio word for word while throwing shade at the show’s future and Meech’s image in the streets.

The internet ate it up.

You can tell lil meech daddy didn’t raise him he always lookin like a square — Richie (@richie2you) September 22, 2025

lil meech going out bad. — his royal freshness🏁 (@OH_YOUMAD914) September 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time Powell’s dragged Lil Meech.

Last year, she reportedly posted an NSFW clip of him on her OnlyFans. She’s also made messy claims against Offset, Snoop Dogg and DJ Akademiks, so her track record of exposing dudes has been solid.

As for 50 and the BMF fam, things have been rocky. Back when BMF was poppin’, he helped launch Meech’s acting career by paying for his acting lessons and casting him in the hit series on Starz.

Now, their relationship’s on ice.