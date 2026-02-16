50 Cent Slams Michael Jordan For “Playing With Baby’s Ass” In Crazy Viral Video

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent slammed Michael Jordan after a viral Daytona 500 celebration video showed the NBA legend in an awkward interaction with a child.

Nike executives might want to start drafting crisis management plans after a viral video of Michael Jordan surfaced from the Daytona 500 celebration.

The footage shows the NBA legend in what many are calling an inappropriate interaction with Tyler Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau.

The clip shows Michael Jordan repeatedly pinching and touching the lower back area of Reddick’s son during what should have been a triumphant moment.

Jordan’s 23XI Racing team had just secured its first Daytona 500 victory with driver Tyler Reddick behind the wheel.

Social media erupted within hours of the video’s release. Twitter users expressed shock and confusion over Jordan’s behavior during the February 15 celebration at Daytona International Speedway.

50 Cent didn’t waste time weighing in on the controversy. The rapper took to social media with a scathing response that left no room for interpretation.

“WTF are you doing Mike Tif have to put these sneaker back I’m a f### you up. WTF are ya doing playing with the baby ass!!” 50 Cent wrote.

The video comes at the worst possible time for Michael Jordan, as public sensitivity around child safety has reached a fever pitch following the release of the Epstein Files.

Jordan has spent decades building his brand around excellence and family values. His Air Jordan empire with Nike represents one of the most valuable athlete partnerships in sports history.

Some fans jumped to Jordan’s defense, suggesting ice from Gatorade celebrations had gotten stuck in the child’s clothing. Others pointed out Jordan’s long relationship with the Reddick family through NASCAR.

That Michael Jordan video is so overblown. — SK ⚜️⚜️ (@StillthinkingSK) February 16, 2026

But the explanations haven’t satisfied critics. The video has been viewed millions of times across platforms, with many questioning why an adult would need to touch a child in that manner, regardless of the circumstances.

Jordan’s representatives have not issued any public statements addressing the video or the social media backlash. Nike has also remained silent on the matter.

Why is Michael Jordan pinching a child's ass and not getting arrested? — jabba (@nutstoolo) February 16, 2026