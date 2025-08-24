50 Cent Transformed Into “Leslie Jones” In Viral A.I. Photo—But That’s Not All

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Eminem, 2Pac, Biggie, Drake and Lil Wayne were also hilariously reimagined as women in viral A.I. images that had social media in an uproar.

50 Cent and Eminem became the center of online laughter after digitally altered images reimagined them—and several other rap icons—as women, sparking a wave of jokes and comparisons across social media.

A viral A.I.-generated photo series transformed 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, The Notorious B.I.G., Drake, 2Pac and Lil Wayne into female versions of themselves, and the internet wasted no time roasting the results.

One user wrote, “Eminem looks like she fresh out of an AA meeting,” while another said, “50 Cent looks like the comedian lady who was in Coming to America 2 and Ghostbusters.” That “comedian lady” is widely believed to be Leslie Jones, and the resemblance had commenters in stitches.

Of Kendrick Lamar, someone joked, “Kendrick looks like he about to ‘Set It Off’ with Queen Latifah and Jada.”

The images, which appear to have been created using a face-swapping or gender-swapping A.I. tool, quickly circulated on X and Instagram, with users comparing the altered rappers to everything from sitcom characters to relatives at a family reunion. The digital makeover of 2Pac drew fewer jokes but still got attention for its uncanny realism, while Lil Wayne’s transformation had people saying he looked like someone’s auntie who sells plates on Sundays.

This isn’t the first time artificial intelligence has been used to poke fun at celebrities. Over the past year, A.I. tools have been used to reimagine public figures in bizarre or humorous ways—from turning actors into Renaissance portraits to aging pop stars 50 years into the future. The trend has become a form of digital parody, with creators using A.I. to remix celebrity images for laughs, satire or just plain curiosity.

While some view these creations as harmless fun, others have raised concerns about the ethics of altering real people’s likenesses without consent. Still, the internet seems more amused than outraged—at least for now.