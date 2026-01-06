50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Hits 2 Billion Streams As Domination Over Media Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s “In Da Club” hit 2 billion Spotify streams in January 2026, capping his record year as New York’s top streaming rapper.

50 Cent just hit another massive milestone as his legendary track “In Da Club” crossed 2 billion streams on Spotify in January 2026.

The achievement adds another crown jewel to what was already a record-breaking streaming year for the Queens rapper, who dominated digital platforms throughout 2025.

The track from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ continues to prove its staying power more than two decades after its release.

Originally produced by Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo, the song was offered to D12 and Rakim before landing with 50 Cent, who turned it into a career-defining anthem. “In Da Club” spent nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Diamond certification, but its streaming numbers show how the song found new life in the digital age.

The track now sits alongside three other 50 Cent songs in Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, including “Candy Shop” with over 1.2 billion streams, “P.I.M.P.” with more than 1 billion streams, and “Hate It Or Love It” featuring The Game, which also crossed the billion-stream mark.

The 2 billion stream milestone caps off an incredible 2025 for 50 Cent, who finished the year as New York’s top rapper on YouTube with 1.89 billion streams. His total global streaming numbers reached 1.9 billion across all platforms, proving that his music continues to connect with both longtime fans and new listeners discovering his catalog.

Beyond music streaming, 50 Cent has built an entertainment empire that extends far into television and film.

He launched the 50 Cent Action streaming channel with Lionsgate in December 2024, featuring action movies, series, and the entire Power franchise, which he executive-produces.

In December 2025, 50 Cent dominated Netflix with his hit documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which reached #1 and stayed there for almost the entire month, beating out major franchise releases like Stranger Things.

His G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, serves as the production hub for his television projects,