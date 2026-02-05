5th Dimension’s LaMonte McLemore Dies At 90: From Jet Beauties To Hip-Hop Beats

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LaMonte McLemore died Tuesday at 90 in Las Vegas after a stroke, leaving behind a legacy that shaped both soul music and Hip-Hop culture.

LaMonte McLemore, founding member of the 5th Dimension, passed away from natural causes after having a stroke.

He died Tuesday at his Las Vegas home. The 90-year-old was surrounded by his family and friends during his final moments. The St. Louis native helped create some of the most sampled music in Hip-Hop history.

The 5th Dimension won six Grammy Awards during their peak years. Their 1967 hit “Up, Up and Away” earned them four Grammys, including Record of the Year.

“Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” spent six weeks at number one in 1969. The song became their second Record of the Year Grammy winner.

Hip-Hop producers discovered gold in The 5th Dimension’s catalog decades later. Kanye West sampled “The Rainmaker” for his 2004 track “Two Words,” featuring Mos Def and Freeway.

The Notorious B.I.G. used the same song for “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” in 1997. The haunting melody provided the perfect backdrop for Biggie’s prophetic rap song.

Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent flipped “The Rainmaker” again for their 2009 collaboration “Crack a Bottle.” The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lauryn Hill sampled “Together Let’s Find Love” for her classic “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. The track won two Grammy Awards and topped the charts for two weeks.

Mac Miller and 1982 used “Dimension 5ive” for their 2010 track “82 92.” The sample showcased how The 5th Dimension’s music transcended generations.

A$AP Rocky sampled “High on Sunshine” for “Houston Old Head” on his 2011 mixtape. The Harlem rapper’s use of the track introduced younger fans to McLemore’s work.

De La Soul, Group Home, and Little Brother also built hits around 5th Dimension samples. The group’s rich harmonies and lush arrangements provided endless inspiration for Hip-Hop beatmakers.

McLemore’s second career as a photographer brought him a different kind of fame. He freelanced for Jet magazine for over four decades, primarily shooting their “Beauty of the Week” feature.

His camera captured thousands of Black women celebrating their beauty and style. The weekly feature became a cultural institution in African American households nationwide.

McLemore’s photography work appeared in a 2024 book titled Black Is Beautiful: JET Beauties of the Week. The collection featured never-before-seen outtakes from his decades of shoots.

His dual careers in music and photography made him a Renaissance man of Black culture. He documented beauty while creating the soundtrack that Hip-Hop would later reimagine.

McLemore served in the U.S. Navy as an aerial photographer before his entertainment career. He played baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system but chose music over sports.

He formed The 5th Dimension in 1965 with Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Ronald Townson and Florence LaRue. Johnny Rivers signed them to his Soul City Records label.

Rivers suggested they change their name from The Versatiles to something more current. Townson came up with The 5th Dimension, reflecting the psychedelic era they embraced.

Their breakthrough came with The Mamas & The Papas’ “Go Where You Wanna Go” in 1967. The cover version established their smooth pop-soul sound that would influence generations.

McLemore left The 5th Dimension in 2006 after four decades with the group. He continued his photography work and remained active in Las Vegas entertainment circles.

He’s survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko McLemore, daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren.