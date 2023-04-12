6ix9ine Hands Out Hundreds Of Dollars In Africa; Watches Human Jump Rope

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine posted footage of himself giving $100 bills to Ugandan kids after flying to Africa to film a music video.

6ix9ine shared footage of himself handing out $100 bills in Africa on Wednesday (April 12). The controversial rapper included a clip of a child being used as a human jump rope in his Instagram video.

“UGANDA, AFRICA 🇺🇬 I LOVE YOU,” 6ix9ine wrote in the post’s caption. “I CANT WAIT TO EDIT THIS VIDEO. IM SO HAPPY I FLEW 22 HOURS JUST TO MAKE SURE YOU GUYS WERE IN THIS VIDEO. WAPAE MUSIC VIDEO HOPEFULLY THIS SATURDAY/SUNDAY.”

According to Forbes, $1 in U.S. currency equates to roughly $3,739 in Ugandan shillings. 6ix9ine gave away cash despite his alleged $120,000 credit card debt.

Last month, 6ix9ine had to be taken to a hospital after he was assaulted at a gym in Florida. His attorney said the polarizing artist suffered fractured ribs and injured his eye in the attack.

6ix9ine denied staging the beating in an attempt to promote his music.

“I don’t need to get beat up to sell a record,” he told a local NBC affiliate in Florida.

Three men were arrested for the attack. Anthony Maldonado, Octavious Medina and Rafael Medina Jr. were booked on assault and robbery charges.