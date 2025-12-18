6ix9ine’s “FEFE” Demoted From 8× Platinum to 5× Platinum & Nicki Minaj Gets Shaded

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“FEFE” just became one of the most shocking RIAA revisions in modern history after losing three Platinum certifications and Nicki Minaj’s official credit. WTH?

And….they allegedly removed Nicki Minaj’s credit from the song as well. Can we unpack this?

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj just made Hip-Hop history in a strange way. Their song “FEFE” has been officially demoted and stripped down. The once unavoidable 2018 smash has slid from 8× Platinum to 5× Platinum. That is still a lot of units, but it is now the first major record this century to lose that much RIAA ground after the fact. On top of that, Nicki Minaj’s name has been removed entirely from the RIAA credit line. Now, 6ix9ine is represented as a solo act. How?

Now let’s be clear. This is not your typical certification tweak where numbers get nudged because of new accounting systems or delayed data. This is a full three million units. How exactly do you reverse sales?

“FEFE” was everywhere. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated streaming platforms. 6ix9ine was impossible to ignore and Nicki Minaj was still flexing her pop rap style. Now, I think I know what happened, but I will have to get back to you all on that.

The RIAA has not publicly explained why the certifications were revised or why Nicki’s feature credit disappeared from the official listing. That silence has only fueled speculation. All I know is bots are real!

What this does not do is erase the impact. You cannot rewind playlists, radio spins, YouTube views. Or can you?

I don’t think Nicki or Tekashi cares about this. They got their money. But they may care about being embarrassed. I hope somebody clears this up fast.