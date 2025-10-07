A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Crew Caught In Violent Club Brawl In Japan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage shows A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and his entourage involved in a destructive brawl during a Tokyo nightclub event.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie found himself in the middle of a wild nightclub brawl in Tokyo over the weekend, as his entourage clashed with another group during the Magic City Takeover at Zouk Japan.

Footage circulating online appears to show the 29-year-old Bronx rapper and his crew caught in a violent altercation at the club on Friday (October 3). Several individuals can be seen stomping on a man on the ground amid the chaos.

American rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was involved in a massive brawl at a popular club in Tokyo.



Zouk Tokyo, a well known club in Ginza, was left trashed and in ruin after the Magic City Takeover event. pic.twitter.com/wvv2qd4OJo — Callisto Roll (@callistoroll) October 7, 2025

Video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the melee—furniture flipped, cash scattered, and partygoers scrambling to escape the chaos.

Witnesses say A Boogie was seen on a platform during the incident, appearing to look for something to hurl into the crowd.

According to individuals present at the club, confusion surrounded which crew actually initiated the fight.

However, staff at Zouk Japan reportedly suggested A Boogie’s team was the main aggressor. Despite the scale of the disturbance, no arrests had been made as of Monday (October 6).

The rapper was in Japan to perform at the Force Festival, a major Hip-Hop event featuring artists like Future, Central Cee, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Latto, and Polo G.

Early speculation suggested a possible clash with Future’s entourage, but sources later confirmed that his team was not involved.

This isn’t the first time A Boogie has found himself in the middle of a chaotic scene abroad.

In April 2024, the rapper was involved in a confrontation outside a Paris nightclub after he and his entourage were denied entry.

The situation escalated when a bouncer grabbed a pole and another allegedly used pepper spray, sparking a physical clash between both sides. A visibly frustrated A Boogie then broke a bottle and reportedly brandished it before the video abruptly ended.