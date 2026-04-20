Afroman Hints At 2028 Presidential Run & He Wants Flavor Flav As His V.P.

Afroman’s weighing a 2028 Libertarian presidential run after his free speech court victory, with Flavor Flav potentially as his running mate.

Afroman is planning to turn his legal victory into a political platform, hinting hard at a 2028 presidential run as a Libertarian candidate fresh off beating a bunch of angry cops in court.

The rapper walked away the victor in a defamation lawsuit filed by Adams County cops that had been dragging on for years, with the jury ruling completely in his favor on every single count.

Now he’s got his eyes on something way bigger than music.

Appearing on the Reason magazine podcast with Andrew Heaton, Afroman laid out exactly what’s driving him toward the White House.

“I’m getting some good vibes. I don’t know. I’m gonna talk to everybody. If I can help my country and America feels like I can help my country, I’ll step up and do the best I can,” he said.

The platform he’s building goes way beyond his 2024 run, when he focused on medical cannabis legalization with the slogan “Weed Shall Overcome.”

According to Local 12, this time around, he’s talking about freedom of speech, government corruption, and removing crooked judges and police officers from power.

The court victory that sparked all this came after deputies sued him over his viral “Lemon Pound Cake” music video, which featured security footage from a 2022 raid on his home.

They claimed the video and merchandise caused them emotional distress and damaged their reputations.

Afroman maintained the whole time that he had every right to use his own camera footage and speak freely about what happened to him.

The jury agreed completely.

What’s wild is how Afroman’s talking about unity. He’s been in every circle, every community, and he believes that the message of free speech and accountability resonates across party lines.

Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, country folks, hip-hop heads, they all rallied around his victory.

He’s even got a running mate in mind: Flavor Flav.

“He’s a smart dude. He’s like one of these dudes you think are dumb, but they’re really smart,” Afroman said about the Public Enemy legend.