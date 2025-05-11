Al B. Sure! Subpoenaed To Testify In Diddy Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure revealed he was subpoenaed in Diddy’s federal trial and said he’s ready to testify, while also raising questions about his past health scare.

Al B. Sure! said he was subpoenaed in the federal criminal case against Diddy and is prepared to testify if called.

“I was subpoenaed. My attorneys worked something out. So, I believe when the time is right, you know, I’m going to discuss it with my attorneys,” the R&B singer told Fox 5 New York in a recent interview.

When asked if he would take the stand, he didn’t hesitate. “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely I am.”

Diddy, 55, is facing five federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody after his arrest in September 2023.

Prosecutors allege he ran a criminal organization dubbed the “Combs Enterprise,” which they say was involved in prostitution, drug distribution, extortion and other serious crimes.

Although Diddy has not been charged with any crimes against Al B. Sure!, the singer said he believes he was targeted.

In 2022, Al B. Sure! was hospitalized with multiple organ failure and placed in a medically induced coma for two months. He suffered kidney failure and underwent extensive treatment.

When asked if he believed Diddy or someone connected to him had something to do with his medical emergency, Al B. Sure! responded, “I believe this to be the case. Yes. Absolutely. Wow. My first time saying it.”

He also suggested that Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia, may have been a target.

Porter dated both men at different points in her life. She and Al B. Sure! share a son, Quincy Brown, who was later adopted and raised by Combs after the two began dating in the 1990s.

Her children issued a statement denying the sensational claims made by Al B. Sure! in a statement in September 2024.

“While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established,” a statement read. “There was no foul play.”

Quincy, now an actor and musician, has spoken publicly about his complicated relationship with his biological father.

In a 2009 open letter, he criticized Al B. Sure! for being absent. Years later, he described their relationship as more like “homies” than father and son.

“He tends to try to do the ‘dad thing’ a lot, but that’s not really where we’re at in life,” Quincy told Angela Yee during an interview.

Al B. Sure! has expressed a desire to reconnect with his son. In a March 2024 Instagram post, he wrote, “Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Diddy’s official trial is scheduled to begin Monday (May 12) in federal court.