Angel Reese Supports “Sister” Megan Thee Stallion After Breakup With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion performs through tears on Broadway hours after publicly accusing Klay Thompson of cheating.

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Moulin Rouge on Broadway Saturday night, just hours after publicly ending her relationship with Klay Thompson, and the moment didn’t go unnoticed by those who care about her.

The Grammy-winning rapper performed through visible emotion, wiping away tears as the audience gave her a standing ovation, and that resilience sparked an outpouring of support from her inner circle.

Angel Reese, the WNBA star and close friend of Megan’s, posted a heartfelt message on social media that captured the weight of the moment.

“It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much. That’s what makes you THAT girl,” Reese wrote. “You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister.”

It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister🤍 https://t.co/76jzV4OVj1 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 26, 2026

The message resonated across platforms, with fans and celebrities alike praising Megan’s strength in performing despite the personal turmoil.

The breakup itself came after Megan accused Thompson of infidelity in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house. Got ‘cold feet,'” she wrote, adding that she’d supported him through his basketball season while dealing with his “HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment” toward her.

In a formal statement, Megan explained her decision: “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The couple had been together for roughly a year after going public at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City in July 2025.

They’d made major moves together, including purchasing a home in October 2025, which made the sudden split even more jarring for those following their relationship.

Thompson, a Dallas Mavericks guard, has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Megan’s Broadway journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and this performance will likely be remembered as one of her most powerful moments on stage, not because of the choreography or vocals, but because of what she overcame to be there.

Klay Thompson’s representatives have remained silent on the matter, leaving the narrative entirely in Megan’s hands as she moves forward.