Angela Simmons Shows Off Toned Abs & Thong To Breakfast Club Hosts, In Response To Haters

Angela Simmons dismissed critics on The Breakfast Club saying backlash over bikini photos and revealing outfits don’t matter.

Angela Simmons has never been shy about showing some skin and her latest stop at The Breakfast Club was no exception.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Simmons addressed criticism she often receives online for posting photos in bikinis, bathing suits and other revealing outfits.

Simmons says outside opinions don’t weigh heavily on her, even when her social media posts spark debate.

The entrepreneur and reality TV figure made it clear she’s comfortable in her own skin and isn’t focused on pleasing critics.

“I really don’t care what anyone has to say,” Simmons said during the conversation. “If my son is good, my family is good, my friends are good and I’m happy, people can talk all day.”

The moment came after Simmons stood up in the studio to show off her outfit to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Loren LoRosa and Jess Hilarious.

Simmons wore low-rise jeans paired with a cropped top that revealed her toned abs. The look also featured a visible thong peeking above the waistline of the jeans, exposing a small, but welcoming glimpse of her behind.

The playful moment sparked laughs in the studio as the hosts reacted to her confidence.

But Simmons framed the discussion as part of a larger conversation about public scrutiny, especially for women who live their lives online.

She noted that people often criticize what she wears, even though she’s a grown woman and a mother. At this stage in her life, Simmons said she’s not interested in adjusting her style to meet other people’s expectations.

The topic also carries an added layer because of Simmons’ family background. She is the daughter of Hip-Hop pioneer Run-D.M.C.’s Run. The legendary rapper later became a practicing minister and is widely respected in both Hip-Hop and religious circles.

Despite growing up in a household led by one of rap’s most recognizable and respected figures, Simmons said she doesn’t feel pressured to present herself a certain way to the public.

Instead, she says confidence and ignoring outside judgment has become her approach to both life and social media.

“If everything in my world is straight, why am I worried about what the public has to say?” Simmons said. “People are always going to talk.”

‌