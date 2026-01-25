Anthony Anderson Rocsi Diaz Romance Confirmed On Live TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Anthony Anderson ended months of speculation by confirming his romance with Rocsi Diaz on “The View.”

Anthony Anderson ended months of dating rumors when he finally confirmed his romance with Rocsi Diaz during a live appearance on The View.

The 55-year-old actor was supposed to discuss hosting Netflix’s reboot of Star Search. Instead, he found himself in the hot seat when the panel grilled him about his love life.

Anderson tried playing coy at first. The hosts weren’t having it. They kept pushing until he cracked that million-dollar smile and delivered the line everyone was waiting for.

“That is my lady,” Anthony Anderson declared, sending the studio audience into a frenzy.

Fans had been connecting the dots since January, when TMZ caught the pair leaving Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty hand in hand. Anderson played it safe that night, calling Diaz his “date for the evening.”

The confirmation marks the end of two years of bachelor life for Anderson. He finalized his divorce from Alvina Stewart in 2023 after more than two decades of marriage. Stewart filed twice, once in 2015 before reconciling, then again in 2022 for good.

Anderson and Diaz share a deep history that goes back 20 years. She was hosting BET’s 106 & Park when Anderson became a regular guest. The chemistry was obvious even then, but Anderson was married.

“We go back almost 20 years,” Anderson told TMZ reporters outside Wolfgang Puck’s Spago restaurant after the Golden Globes. “Friends are always friends.”

Diaz kept her private life locked down for years. She allegedly dated R&B singer Joe for nearly a decade before they split in 2024. The former 106 & Park host has been grinding with hosting gigs on Tubi and ABC News Live.

The couple’s 20-year friendship is the foundation of something special. Anderson emphasized their long history during The View segment, explaining how their bond evolved from professional to personal.

“We have been friends for 20 years and it’s a beautiful thing when you can have a relationship with your friend,” Anderson said.